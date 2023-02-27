The road to Neville will be smoother thanks to $1m grant

Local road upgrades to Neville Road will get underway in Blayney Shire thanks to the $500 million Fixing Local Roads program.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said Blayney Shire Council will receive $1,020,832 to enable them to accelerate repairs and maintenance work to bring local roads up to scratch.
"The NSW Nationals are committed to fixing the roads you use every day through our $1.8 billion investment into local roads," Mr Toole said.
"Work funded will include sealing, resurfacing, road maintenance, drainage improvement and patching of local roads.
"Today's announcement builds on the $330 million being provided to regional councils to fix potholes and the more than $500 million being invested into our Fixing Country Roads program."
"The $500 million NSW Government's Fixing Local Roads program supports councils to improve routes that regional communities use every day, making journeys for locals, farmers, and freight safer, more efficient, and more reliable.
Blayney Shire Mayor Scott Ferguson said the funding couldn't have come at a better time.
"Our roads have taken a beating and the recent injections of funding from the NSW Government is making it possible for our council to get on with repairing roads that locals use every day," Mayor Ferguson said.
"After the devastating impacts of severe drought, COVID-19, bushfires and flooding events, better regional roads in the Blayney region will help businesses revitalise and grow."
