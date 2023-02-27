Visitors to the Blayney Golf Club will soon be entering in style thanks to the NSW Government.
A $176,518 grant secured from the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities program will fund construction of a new front entrance to the clubhouse with better weather protection and accessibility.
Club manager Mick Miskell said this is big news for Blayney locals.
"We are so grateful for Paul Toole's ongoing support that has allowed us to continue to operate throughout drought, flooding and pandemic," Mr Miskell said.
"You don't have to enjoy golf to enjoy our club, we are here for the community and now with our upgraded facilities will remain to be."
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the upgrades will keep the club going strong.
"Blayney Golf Club is a big part of the local community and these upgrades will ensure everyone can continue to enjoy what is on offer," Mr Toole said.
"Now the facilities will match the high quality of the lush green fairways."
The announcement follows a recent injection of $25,000 from the NSW Government to drought proof the golf course plus $50,000 for the purchase of a new mower.
The Stronger Country Communities Fund had delivered more than 2000 grassroots projects, benefiting every Local Government Area in regional NSW.
"We all know how important it is for communities to have great places to come together to build social connections and boost their well being through sport or community events.
