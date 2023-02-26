Gardening Australia host Costa Georgiadis was in his element in the Blayney shire last Friday and Saturday both entertaining and challenging those who came to see him.
On the Friday he visited Millthorpe Public School, Blayney High School and Millthorpe Little Learning Centre to spread the word not only about gardening, but also to challenge the orthodoxies behind hyper consumerism, fast fashion and the concept of convenience.
At Blayney High School many of the students in the hall, all ranging from years 7 to 10, were visibly uncomfortable as Costa introduced a few home truths about how they, the students, are the next targets of the corporations' marketing plans.
"On each of you there is a cross-hair and the fast fashion companies are pointing laser pointers on you, targeting you, as they know that you're the next generation of shoppers," he said, "But you can dodge their lasers, you can be the force that stops the wholesale clearing of native vegetation for more cotton farming in the Northern Territory."
At the Millthorpe Edible Garden event on Saturday Costa was there to talk about composting, but as always he began with a message for all.
"The great thing about my job is that I get invited to come along to talk about gardening, but then I drop little incendiary devices here and there to make us all think about how we live, how what we do impacts the world and what we can do to change it," he said.
At the MEGs events on Friday night at Club Millthorpe Gerald Power and Costa fielded questions from an adoring crowd, as they also did during the two information sessions at the edible garden.
"Wow what a fantastic time I've had in Millthorpe," Costa said, "I loved every second of it and everyone that I met again, and everyone that I met for the first time.
"The chemistry with Gerald was perfect. I had a hoot!"
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
