Blayney Dog Show High jump keeps growing in popularity after 10 years.

Updated February 22 2023 - 10:21am, first published 10:00am
The dog high jump competitions are a popular show attraction around the central west.

It all began at the Blayney Show in 2013 and the Blayney Dog High Jump can now be seen at shows all around the district.

