It all began at the Blayney Show in 2013 and the Blayney Dog High Jump can now be seen at shows all around the district.
The event is always a lot fun and draws the attention of a lot of show visitors and their talented four legged friends.
The organisers also travel and assist other local show societies by running this event at their show.
They have had the honour of attending Burraga, Orange, Dubbo, Canowindra and Oberon shows and we have had a great time at each and every show.
From Irish Wolfhounds to Jack Russell's the dog high jump is open to dogs of all shapes and sizes with three categories, small, medium and large.
The high jump is open to all dogs and is a great way to support your local show while having fun, with a chance to win some great prizes.
The jump starts at a height of 26cm. Cost is $5 per dog.
All dogs take turns at jumping in each round. At the end of each round, the height will be increased. All dogs that made the previous height move into the next round.
Each dog is allowed three attempts at each height and will be disqualified if unsuccessful on the third attempt.
In the event of two dogs jumping the same height, the winner will be the dog that took the least amount of attempts of the winning jump.
The judges decision is final. The handler can encourage the dog over by vocal or visual command but not by pushing or pulling the dog over.
Starting time will be announced closer to the show on March 11.
Our current jump record belongs to Bolt and owner Pieta at a height of 2.95m achieved 12/02/22 at Oberon show.
