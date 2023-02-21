Blayney Chronicle
River Yarn fibre festival to be held in Carcoar on April 1 and 2

Updated February 22 2023 - 11:48am, first published 9:06am
River Yarn founder Jan Steele says the time seemed right to join the fibre festival movement.

The perfectly preserved 19 th century village of Carcoar will be the setting for River Yarn, a brand new fibre festival coming to the central west on April 1 and 2.

