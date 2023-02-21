The perfectly preserved 19 th century village of Carcoar will be the setting for River Yarn, a brand new fibre festival coming to the central west on April 1 and 2.
A celebration of all things yarn, River Yarn will feature masterclasses from experts in knitting, weaving, pattern making and felting.
It will also play host to specialist stallholders selling hard-to-find haberdashery.
For River Yarn founder and Carcoar local Jan Steele, the time seemed right to join the fibre festival movement.
"Fibre festivals are increasingly enjoying cult status amongst crafters of all ages as they bring niche products, skill sets and artisans together in one space," Ms Steele said.
Ms Steele says Carcoar's heritage setting will make the weekend especially memorable.
"Most crafts, especially those using yarn, go way, way back in our social history," she said, "To be able to utilise many of Carcoar's beautiful 19th century spaces as part of the festival will lend the weekend a terrific atmosphere."
