The state of manufacturing in Australia in 2023

The Australian manufacturing sector will be critical to the countrys future. Keep reading for the trends surrounding this industry. Picture by Shutterstock

There's a need to revitalise countries' manufacturing industries, with supply chain issues highlighting individual national deficiencies worldwide. In Australia, this exposed vulnerabilities that need to be addressed immediately.



Emeritus professor Roy Green of the University of Technology Sydney eloquently described the grim reality by saying "The truth is we sustain a first-world lifestyle with a third-world industrial infrastructure."

This article discusses the state of Australian manufacturing and what industry leaders see as trends for 2023.

Digitalisation will be critical to the industry's revival

Experts echo that digitalisation is the obvious, albeit crucial, step if the Australian manufacturing industry aims to be at par with the global status quo.



These technological investments can help modernise areas of manufacturing that include:

Skills modernisation

Labour costs

Operational efficiency

According to Western Parkland City Authority executive director of research and technology Ben Kitcher, the industry should see increased adoption of automation technologies. He notes that apart from greater productivity, automation also increases the value added per worker per job, as exemplified by Pyrosales who manufacturers temperature sensors.

But more importantly, automation can address Australia's growing skills gap. With technologies becoming increasingly more affordable, Kitcher predicts more businesses will be exploring inroads to implement automation technologies as the year progresses.



Kitcher's organisation spearheads the development of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Facility (AMRF) in Western Sydney.

Industrial metaverse adoption will accelerate

It's easy to think of online games, cryptocurrencies and social media when the subject of the metaverse is broached.



However, the industrial metaverse has already taken advantage of the technology to produce real-world impacts. For example, it allows engineers and other experts to mirror real machines and factories, buildings and cities and other systems in the real world. This simulation enables experts to identify potential issues and design solutions before the problems get out of hand.

As noted by TeamViewer Asia Pacific president Sojung Lee, current industrial metaverse solutions have become easy to implement, requiring base IT knowledge and using no-code approaches. This accessibility means the industrial metaverse use will inevitably accelerate as digital natives enter the workforce.

This adoption has already taken shape, with companies implementing industrial metaverse solutions using familiar devices such as smartphones and tablets. For example, some companies use tablets to update their enterprise resource planning (ERP), allowing them to help factory workers by managing data flow in real time. This low barrier for entry means more businesses can access the technology at lower costs.

Micro-training and technology will be a factor in the new training paradigm

Australia is looking to avoid the predicament neighbouring New Zealand is in, with an ageing population where nearly one in five people are over the age of 65. This changing demographic will only amplify the existing skills gap. To address this, Kitcher sees a shift from credentialism to micro-training in Australia's training mechanisms.

This pivot will entail a collaboration between technology vendors and education providers to design short courses that give knowledge just enough to implement a technology used by a particular business. These short, specialised courses will enable businesses and workers to adopt technologies like automation, augmented reality (AR) and the industrial metaverse more quickly.

In March 2022, the NSW government rolled out a new program called New Education and Training Model, offering a number of micro-credentials. So far, it has received excellent feedback from both learners and employers.

Australian industry will feel the trickle-down effect of Asia Pacific growth

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region continues its impressive rebound from the effects of global lockdowns. As a result, APAC has created a consistent demand for solutions to increase productivity. As noted by Lee, while only 6.8 per cent of Australia's population is employed in manufacturing, it looks poised to see positive flow-on effects from the surging APAC region.

Energy efficiency and diversification will be a key focus

In 2022, energy prices and supply stability became significant issues for European countries, particularly Germany and the UK, following the conflict in Ukraine.



According to Kitcher, while Australia didn't feel as pronounced impacts, the government and industry leaders should prepare for similar shocking events. This will require an increased focus on moving towards energy efficiency and diversification.

Kitcher notes that it could be a decade-long endeavour, at the very least, with key considerations that include:

Units of energy per annum

The country's energy sources

The security of those sources

Potential price fluctuations

Tasmania has already shown promise as a green energy source. As Australia looks to breathe life into its manufacturing sector, these considerations are increasingly expected to come to the forefront.

Australia should seek entry into the defence sector

The global defence market is expected to reach US$604.82 billion by 2026.



According to Kitcher, Australia should look to get a slice of that massive pie. He notes existing Australian supply chain capabilities the industry could focus on. This includes the following:

Valve assemblies

Lightweight aerostructures

Actuators

While these components and sub-systems are product specific, they have broad uses and apply to various defence products. However, because Australia doesn't have the pedigree and proven defence capabilities of other suppliers, there remains a barrier to entering the sector.



Kitcher notes that implementing digital manufacturing technologies can aid this, allowing smaller Australian businesses to play roles in the defence supply chain.

Australian semiconductor manufacturing will lay the groundwork in 2023

The increasing geo-political shifts in advanced chip manufacturing have opened opportunities for Australia to enter the sector.



While the existing Australian semiconductor industry is small, businesses and laboratories are highly-capable. As noted by Kitcher , Australian labs are continuously showcasing high-level innovation in products such as:

Photonic devices

Transceivers

RF devices

Quantum

To take advantage of these existing capabilities, Kitcher believes Australia should lay the groundwork for industrialising the technologies as early as 2023. While this will be a focus of the AMRF's second facility, it will only go online in 2026.

Final words