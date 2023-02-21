Blayney Chronicle
Millthorpe CWA prepares for the branches 100th birthday

Updated February 21 2023
Members of the Millthorpe CWA's Craft and Cuppa group enjoying a break on the new deck.

Millthorpe CWA Branch would like to extend a big thank you to Blayney Shire Council for the Community Financial Assistance Grant for which our branch applied for and was successful in obtaining.

