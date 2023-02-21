Millthorpe CWA prepares for the branches 100th birthday

Millthorpe CWA Branch would like to extend a big thank you to Blayney Shire Council for the Community Financial Assistance Grant for which our branch applied for and was successful in obtaining.
In addition, we would like to give a big thank you to Nick Anagnostaras and the Millthorpe Village Committee for their ongoing support also.
This wonderful opportunity of receiving the grant has allowed our hall in Pym Street Millthorpe to have a roof built over the new backyard deck, thank you Dave Cowan. We have also had our hall painted on the exterior which hasn't been done for a considerable amount of years. Thank you Anthony and Keith Kearney.
Millthorpe CWA Branch has come a long way since it was first commenced in November 1924 by it's first Branch President Mrs. T.P. Smith.
So it seems fitting that as we celebrate next year, our 100th Birthday, the wonderful refurbishments and updates that have taken place at our hall, we'll be able to provide Millthorpe CWA Hall as a lovely place of shelter, comfort and convenience for our regular community hall hirers, visitors and our branch members.
We can now also cater for events with more room for seating.
In fact, on Saturday 4th March, we'll be holding a Trash and Treasure stall at our hall, along with morning tea being served at $10 per person.
So, why not come along and have a look?
Now we'll start on refurbishing our front garden with donations of plants from our Millthorpe Branch Members' own gardens and a very kind donation of a beautiful rose donated by our CWA Central West Group Patron, Gail Hayden.
