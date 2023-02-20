Blayney in the 80's: Be there, or be square

Blayney is going back to the 80s! With a massive line-up of fun running all weekend from the 2 - 5 March, there really is something for everyone to get involved in!
Music lovers can settle into acoustic afternoon sessions at local pubs, live music in the park, or kick up their heels and have a drink at our Big Night Out featuring specialised 80s tribute band, Countdown Explosion.
If vintage wheels are more your scene, jump in the DeLorean and enjoy Cars & Coffee - the 80s edition in the main street of Blayney. Then skate back in time with our free Retro Roller Disco running over two days with some exclusive adults only sessions.
Kids will soak up the fun at our family fun day with jumping castles, face painting, dance school performances, hula hoop fun, and more. Or make the most of the end of summer at the 80s pool party with a huge inflatable at CentrePoint.
The arts, culture and history buffs can get down to the free spirograph workshop and checkout the art exhibitions on in town including the photography exhibition where you'll see some of the quirkiest things we thought we needed.
Local businesses are all on board with an 80s themed trivia night, breakfast specials, and 80s overloaded decorations.
Be there or be square!
Take a trip back to the 80s, Blayney. Relive the memories of Blayney, hear about people, places and the things we did. From fashion parades, parties, sports days, special events, family photos and some of the quirkiest things we thought we needed.
Calling all Trivia Newton-Johns! Test your 80s knowledge with a night of retro music and movies trivia. Hosted by Neil Gill, spaces are limited so get in quick.
RSVP required online. https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/trivia-from-the-80s-tickets-538227341467
Take a walk down memory lane (aka Adelaide St) as Cars & Coffee - the 80s edition, takes over Blayney.
Get your skates on for our free retro roller disco! Open to all ages and skill levels with skate hire available.
There are three sessions each day for 45min each, with the last session being for adults only.
Online RSVP required. https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/retro-roller-disco-tickets-549966212747
Relive the best (and worst) of the 80s at Blayney in the 80s, Big Night Out! Featuring live music from the specialised 80s tribute band, Countdown Explosion, you and your friends will be singing and dancing the night away.
With prizes for best dressed, best hair and more, and local food, wine and beer all available, you don't want to miss this (licensed event)
Put your creativity and personal style together with a free workshop and take your unique art home. Everything is supplied you need for a fun afternoon of colour, design and art making.
Kick off your Sunday shoes and close out the 80s weekend with a free outdoor screening of Footloose.
Bring a picnic rug and some snacks with movie starting at 7:30pm.
