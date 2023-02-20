Live on the Lawn a big success for Blayney Golf Club

The inaugural Live on the Lawn live music event was a great success on Saturday night with hundreds of music loving locals enjoying the atmosphere at the Blayney Golf Club.
A very brief thunderstorm kept everyone on their toes and helped drop the temperature, but not the enthusiasm of the crowd who will be surely wanting a rerun.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
