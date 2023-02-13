Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Live music at Blayney Golf Club Saturday February 18

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated February 13 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 5:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa and Scott Oborn at the Blayney Golf Club. The event kicks of at 5pm this Saturday night.

The Blayney Golf Club is holding their Live on the Lawn concert this Saturday night February 18 featuring live music from 5pm until midnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.