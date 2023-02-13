The Blayney Golf Club is holding their Live on the Lawn concert this Saturday night February 18 featuring live music from 5pm until midnight.
Music will be provided by Mark Vawdon from Blonde 182 and also by 5 O'clock Shadow with food being dished out by Bull N Smoke BBQ and Trang Hue's Vietnamese.
Created and run by the club the free event was the brainchild of Lisa and Scott Oborn who have been thinking of putting a show on for some time.
"The club is looking really great at the moment with all the upgrades and this will be a great opportunity to let people come out for a free event and see what the club has to offer," Lisa said.
"There are a lot of new people in Blayney that may not know what we have out here at the club. It's a great venue for those special events like a 21st , engagement parties and presentations."
People are urged to bring a rug or chairs if sitting on the lawn, or they can enjoy the new deck.
No BYO alcohol allowed.
To help everyone get home and back again safely the club is running a courtesy bus within Blayney and for those from Millthorpe and Carcoar. Reserve a spot by calling the driver on 0474 966 456.
