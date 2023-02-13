Blayney Chronicle
Molong triumphant in Twenty20 final against Millthorpe

Updated February 13 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 4:36pm
Conditions were perfect for the Twenty20 final on Saturday, but even with the home ground advantage Molong Magpies / Country defeated Millthorpe / Lyndhurst by 40 runs - 4 for 144 to 7 for 104.

