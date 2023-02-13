Molong triumphant in Twenty20 final against Millthorpe

Conditions were perfect for the Twenty20 final on Saturday, but even with the home ground advantage Molong Magpies / Country defeated Millthorpe / Lyndhurst by 40 runs - 4 for 144 to 7 for 104.
The visitors won the toss and batted.
Troy Barrett carried his bat throughout the innings scoring 36 no.
However the star of the match, and the difference between the two sides, with a superb knock of 68 was Dan Toynton.
Dan hit eight 4's and three 6's in his innings, it was a pleasure to watch.
Blayney Shire Council will be issuing Dan with a repair bill for damages to the rotunda roof and amenities block.
The opportunities did present themselves to the Millthorpe/ Lyndhurst side however dropped balls, one which was very uncharacteristic for Dave Gilmore, allowed Molong to almost triple the 50 runs they had notched up after drinks at the 10 over mark.
Pat Tree was the standout bowler for Millthorpe/ Lyndhurst taking 3 for 16 from his 4 overs.
In reply Millthorpe/ Lyndhurst were well in the match, Jayden Smith took to the bowlers hitting seven 4's in his innings of 31.
However, a great catch on the boundary by Stu Brisbane removed Smith which stalled the home sides chase.
Captain Brett Cooper gave them a sniff with a quick 23, but when he was dismissed, the required run rate soared, and the home side fell 40 runs short after 20 overs.
