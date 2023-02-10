LETTERS: Mr Toole, what are you doing to improve the delivery of health services and policing in Blayney?

Dear Mr Toole.
I am writing as a business owner/operator and proud resident of Blayney, I did make an attempt to set up a phone appointment with yourself but was informed you were too busy.
Perhaps you were onset filming another riveting commercial based on all the wonderful accomplishments you have made in the improvement of the services to Blayney Shire?
I have recently seen your advertisements/publicity campaign related to the new hospital in Blayney and have taken issue with the circulation of the information you are putting out to the public.
Firstly, I do want to express my gratitude and commend the staff at the hospital and the police officers who service our community, but my issue lies with the number of staff at the hospital and the number of police we have available to those who reside in Blayney.
My business has been broken into and robbed on no less than 3 occasions in the last 12 months and I don't wish to speak on the behalf of others, but I know of many other businesses in the area who have experienced the same issue.
These acts of crime have a devastating financial impact on my business and has instilled a genuine sense of fear for the guests I accommodate at my Hotel.
Our police station is often unmanned. There is no police presence, and it seems as though this has been taken advantage of by these individuals who choose to commit crimes with the knowledge that there is no one to stop them and even if police are called often, they must attend from out of town.
Our medical facilities are understaffed! It is all well and good to shine a positive light on the new hospital, but do we have doctors and nurses to staff it?
As a resident there has been many times, I have not been able to seek medical attention due to lack of staff and have needed to travel out of town to obtain these services.
Does Blayney have its own Ambulance? In an emergency do our community members need to wait for an ambulance from Orange or Bathurst and if this is the case how has ambulance response times negatively impacted our residents?
I do wonder if the funds spent promoting and pitching the new hospital could be put to better use perhaps allocated to hiring more police officers or obtaining more medical staff?
As the leader of the NSW Nationals, Minister for regional roads and transport, and minister for police I pose the question to you Mr Toole.
What are you doing in relation to the improvement of the delivery of health services and the Policing of Blayney?
I will eagerly await your response regarding the real, current and serious issues that the residents of Blayney Shire are facing.
Regards,
Luke Davies,
Blayney
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.