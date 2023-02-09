MEGS Garden Guru Day with Costa is already a sellout

He's the very recognisable face of Australian gardening and on Saturday February 25 Gardening Australia's Costa Giorgiadis will be immersing himself in some cool-climate gardening when he visits the Millthorpe Edible Gardens.
He's so popular that the MEG's Garden Guru Day is already sold out and a waiting list with 45 people on it has already been created.
On the day Costa will be joined by Gerald Power from Indigenous Cultural Adventures to share their knowledge on sustainability, growing local, the future of food and more.
Garden Guru Day is actually over two days with Costa visiting Millthorpe Public School, Millthorpe Early Learners and Blayney Public School on the Friday, as well as participating at a Q and A at Club Millthorpe with Gerald Power on Friday night.
On the Saturday the Millthorpe Edible Garden on Pitt Street will be the venue for garden lovers and those that grow their own food with two identical talks happening at 10.30 and 1.30.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
