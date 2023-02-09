News that one of the new change rooms at King George Oval had been broken into and vandalised has shocked and angered both the sporting community and Blayney Shire Council.
The break-in follows similar events at Redmond Oval in Millthorpe and the toilet blocks in Heritage Park, Blayney in late 2022.
Blayney Shire Council general manager Mark Dicker said that even with the new fence in place cameras would now be installed at KGO to prevent any further damage.
"We have just put a new fence up, but we have removed the barbed wire because it felt like a jail," he said.
"That was not the look we wanted because Carcoar Street is a busy thoroughfare and we didn't think that barbed wire would look visually pleasing."
Mr Dicker said that even with barbed wire in the past people were still getting into the oval.
"We haven't had much vandalism at all in recent years, until the past few months, across the whole shire," he said.
The damage hasn't been slight either, the cost of repairing the damage is going to be substantial.
"We don't have a dedicated budget to repair vandalism so the purse strings will need to be tightened from somewhere else to repair it," he said. "That's if you can find someone as tradies are booked out weeks in advance."
With the CCTV cameras operational in Millthorpe and at Heritage Park there have been no recurrences of vandalism.
"We will be expanding the network of CCTV cameras into KGO," Mr Dicker said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.