The improvements at King George Oval are set to continue with the NSW government's Stronger Country Communities program providing Blayney Shire Council with a grant of $215,000 to upgrade grandstand seating at King George Oval.
The faded seating has deteriorated to such an extent that many have been broken and are unsafe.
Member for Bathurst and deputy premier Paul Toole said that it is a big win for the Blayney community.
"The grandstand upgrades will fill a need in the sporting precinct that has been lacking for some time," Mr Toole said.
"This funding announcement is in addition to over $1.1 million worth of previous upgrades.
"There is already new fencing, lighting, a scoreboard, change rooms and new footpath and parking to be installed. Now there will be somewhere for families and friends to sit and spectate."
Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson said that the Blayney Shire Mayor Scott Ferguson said the upgrades will help improve the overall look and feel of the facility.
"We've ticked off some important projects at KGO, and the latest one will also benefit the spectators and bring it all together with seating that looks good and is more durable in the long term," he said
Blayney Shire Council general manager Mark Dicker said that the grandstand would also be repainted as part of the funding, and the non-compliant railings that forced the stands to be closed at each end would be replaced with compliant ones.
"The new rails are currently being galvanised and they're all paid for as part of the new lighting, fencing, footpaths and access works," he said.
