New seats to add to $1.1 million already spent at King George Oval

Updated February 9 2023 - 9:51am, first published 9:00am
The new fencing at King George Oval is just one of the improvements that are part of the $1.1 million being spent on the ground.

The improvements at King George Oval are set to continue with the NSW government's Stronger Country Communities program providing Blayney Shire Council with a grant of $215,000 to upgrade grandstand seating at King George Oval.

