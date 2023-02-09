Blayney Chronicle
Blayney Rotary markets are no more

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
February 9 2023 - 11:15am
The Blayney Rotary market began as the Blayney Farmers' Market in 2015.

It's been a difficult time over the past three years for any group to begin a community project.

