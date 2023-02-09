Blayney Rotary markets are no more

It's been a difficult time over the past three years for any group to begin a community project.
COVID related cancellations and the uncertainty that they have caused has meant that for groups such as Blayney Rotary, re-launching the Blayney Rotary market has been difficult.
With dwindling numbers visiting the monthly markets the club has taken the difficult decision to cancel the market.
President Graeme May said that from 2018 until the commencement of lock-downs in March 2020, the markets were doing quite well.
"We really did have a few good years there in 2018 and 2019 however after the lock-downs in 2020 and 2021 it was really quite difficult to get that enthusiasm back from some of the stallholders in 2022," he said.
As the stallholder numbers dwindled community support for the markets also collapsed creating a spiralling
There was also the familiar problem of volunteer fatigue with the amount of effort required to establish the site and drafting stallholders proving to be draining on the group.
At the most recent dinner meeting, after a long discussion, the difficult decision was made to end the markets permanently.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
