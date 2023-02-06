Blayney Chronicle

Twenty20 final on this Saturday at Redmond Oval

February 7 2023
Molong's Jacob Evans takes a swing during the Twenty20 match against Millthorpe/Lyndhurst in January. The final will be played between the teams this Saturday at Redmond Oval at 2pm.

The final of the Molong cricket associations Twenty20 final will be held this Saturday at Redmond Oval with Molong's two teams taking on the combined Millthorpe and Lyndhurst sides.

Local News

