Twenty20 final on this Saturday at Redmond Oval

The final of the Molong cricket associations Twenty20 final will be held this Saturday at Redmond Oval with Molong's two teams taking on the combined Millthorpe and Lyndhurst sides.
Last weekend though the Millthorpe 1st XI travelled to Cudal to take on the home side for the first time this season.
Captain Coops opened our account well, winning the toss and electing to bat.
Lachie O'Keefe opened the batting and looked strong, setting a solid platform for our innings before being dismissed for 17.
Tommy Harbison also looked great with the bat with some silky smooth stroke play through the covers for an entertaining 15 runs.
Captain Brett Cooper and Tyler Mendham then found themselves at the crease together in what could only be described as one of Millthorpe's finest batting partnerships.
Coops picking the run rate up with an elegant knock of 39. Tyler was so very entertaining, troubling the Cudal bowlers with an outstanding man of the match performance of 63 not out.
A late but thrilling cameo of 17 from Mini Coops pushed our total to 7/173 off 40 overs. Runs were finally happening for us.
A special mention to Cudal's K Costa finishing with very tidy figures of 4/28 off 10 overs with at one stage being on a hat trick.
Full of confidence, we headed into the field. Opening the bowling was Mr Reliable Paddy Tree and Tom Card. Both producing a very tight spell keeping the home side to just 21 runs off the first 12 overs including 4 maidens, complimenting each other with a fine opening bowling partnership. However we needed a wicket.
Tommy Harbison did just that taking a vital wicket just before Drinks with Brett Cooper also snagging one before the break. Tom Harbison finishing with figures of 1/17 off 6 and Brett with 1/13 off 3.
After drinks Nick Crowley and Billy Thompson continued to take wickets with Nick 1/18 off 5 and Billy's express pace 1/13 off 4.
Mini Cooper starred with the ball with a sensational over of 2/10. Paddy tree closing the account with 1/41 off 10 overs and Tom Card 1/23 off 10 overs keeping the home side 9/146 off their 40 overs. A great performance with the Bat and the Ball for the Millthorpe side.
Thank you to all the players who filled in for us. We can't wait to take the field with you again soon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.