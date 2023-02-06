Blayney receives $1.3 million for roads from NSW government

Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole has welcomed more funding for councils across the Bathurst Electorate as part of the $500 million Regional and Local Roads Repair Program to fix more potholes.
Blayney Shire Council has received $1,330,982.00 in funding towards road repairs.
Mr Toole said the five local government areas within the Bathurst electorate will receive a share in over $11 million.
"This is all about fixing the roads you use every day," Mr Toole said.
"Driving around the electorate we've all seen just how bad the potholes have become.
"That's why the NSW Nationals announced the $500 million Regional and Local Roads Repair Program to fix the potholes on council roads right across the state.
"Today's funding builds on the funding the NSW Nationals in Government have already provided councils through the $50 million announced late last year under the Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round, the $500 million Fixing Local Roads program, the $543 million Fixing Country Roads program, the $500 million Fixing Country Bridges program as well as block grants."
Nationals Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the injection of funds means councils can plan and undertake work now to restore roads and help protect against reoccurring problems
"After we announced our initial $50 million injection to help fix potholes across regional NSW in November a number of councils sat down with me and asked for additional help and funding," Mr Farraway said.
"We listened and managed to secure an additional $280 million for regional councils.
We also provided cash advances for emergency disaster funding to eligible councils and have diverted Transport for NSW road crews to help fix local roads.
"Since 2019, we have invested $1.8 billion into fixing the local roads you use to make your daily life easier.
"I encourage councils to get the deeds signed quickly so that funding for your local and regional roads gets to you sooner for essential repairs to get underway."
