Bathurst state election Greens candidate, Kay Nankervis, says efforts by farmers, other landholders, residents and traditional owners to stop a gold mine opening on Kings Plains near Blayney have full Greens support - because of the project's water, heritage, contamination and infrastructure issues.
"I condemn the State Government's changes to the water management act in 2021 specifically granting unregulated Belubula River water to the McPhillamys mine project before the proposal had even moved through the full approvals process," said Ms Nankervis.
"This was a cynical move to pre-empt objections: handing precious river flows needed by local landowners, residents and the landscape itself over to the proposed Regis goldmine."
Groups and individuals - representing farmers, traditional owners and other residents - are making in-person submissions on the McPhillamys mine plan before the Independent Planning Commission at hearings in Blayney this Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
"Regis Resources wants to use cyanide extraction to mine gold at the McPhillamys site and then store the toxic waste in a tailings dam on top of the Belubula River above Carcoar Dam," said the Bathurst Greens candidate.
"This waste storage dam will be 1.5 kilometres long, require a wall fifty metres high and cover 600 acres. It and the pit itself will affect water flow to the river."
"Another aspect of this project terrifying local landholders is the plan to pipe salt and heavy metal contaminated water after use by Lithgow's Mt Piper Power Plant to then process ore at the Blayney mine," said Ms Nankervis.
"Along with the 90-kilometre journey across 15 waterways that pipeline will need to travel, the brine it brings will then be added, after second use by the mine, to the already toxic water stored in the tailings dam."
"Traditional owners are worried too about significant Aboriginal heritage attached to the Kings Plains area where the mine is planned," she said.
"I understand one or more Wiradjuri elders will attend the Independent Planning Commission hearings in Blayney this week to outline the mine's impact on those values."
Greens legislative council candidate in the March state election and also a Bathurst resident, Lynda-June Coe, welcomed the opportunity for Wiradjuri concerns to be raised.
"Any impact the McPhillamys mine could have on Wiradjuri history and heritage needs to be front and centre in consideration of the project," said Ms Coe.
"As a Wiradjuri and Badu Island woman, I worry that traditional custodians and the landscape heritage they protect do not get enough weight in the face of money-making projects that threaten to destroy those values. I and my Greens colleagues stand with Wiradjuri people in the Bathurst-Blayney region as they put their concerns before the Independent Planning Commission this week."
