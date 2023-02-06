Blayney Chronicle
Environment

Greens back farmers fighting Regis Resources McPhillamy's mine

Kay Nankervis.

Bathurst state election Greens candidate, Kay Nankervis, says efforts by farmers, other landholders, residents and traditional owners to stop a gold mine opening on Kings Plains near Blayney have full Greens support - because of the project's water, heritage, contamination and infrastructure issues.

