If there is a word that summarises the emotions of those that have been speaking at the Independent Planning Commission meeting into the McPhillamy's Gold Project in Blayney today, it is loss.
Loss of lifestyles, loss of amenity, loss of property value and loss of the peace of mind and water security that the Kings Plain area gives its residents has been front and centre of the first group of residents that have taken to the stand.
Bridie Kramer spoke of her son's loss of place and anguish caused by an uncertain future.
Karen Sparks questioned just how the mine, and it's access road adjacent to her property, would impact their property and the animals on it through dust, explosions and the constant background noise of mining.
Third generation landholder Justin Press talked about how being at the same eye-level of the mine would impact a way of life that his family has enjoyed over the years.
Prior to the presentations from the community the meeting opened with a 25 minute presentation from the Department of Planning and Environment's Steve O'Donoghue before Regis Resource's Jim Beyer, Tony McPaul and Wayne Taylor spoke during their allocated 40 minutes.
That was followed by Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson who spoke for 15 minutes detailing just how the mine would benefit the community and the challenges that it would create.
The president of the Belubula Headwaters Protection Group Dan Sutton spoke both on behalf of the group, and of his own private struggles with the stress caused by the mine's protracted development.
Community stalwart Elizabeth Russ delivered an impassioned speech urging the commission to not allow the mine to go ahead stating that any changes to the water table caused by the mine would devastate their own and neighbouring properties.
Overwhelmingly the community speakers were against the mine, and all were living in Blayney.
Those supporting the mine, such as former Blayney mayor John Davis and Damien Porter from the MAAS Group were from outside Blayney.
