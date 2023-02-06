Blayney Chronicle
Day one of the IPC public hearing brings the emotions as those around Kings Plains have their say.

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated February 7 2023 - 10:19am, first published 10:00am
Scott Ferguson delivering his address at the IPC public hearing meeting.

If there is a word that summarises the emotions of those that have been speaking at the Independent Planning Commission meeting into the McPhillamy's Gold Project in Blayney today, it is loss.

