Social impact and water to be front and centre during IPC meeting

From the moment that the Belubula Headwaters Protection Group was formed the group's president Dan Sutton has been across all the issues that have been raised by Blayney's residents, and the groups that will be impacted if the proposed McPhillamy's Gold Project goes ahead.
With the Independent Planning Commission meeting to be held at the Blayney Community Centre from this Monday, February 6 to Wednesday the 8th, Mr Sutton said that the two biggest issues raised are the social cost of the mine, and that of water, or the lack of it.
"The Department of Planning and Environment's own social impact report was fairly damning of Regis Resources and their efforts, as well as their proposed mitigation," he said.
In particular Mr Sutton said that the voluntary land acquisition negotiation guidelines were not adhered to properly, in that they were not transparent and unfair on the residents, and that the demography of Blayney is not suitable for the project.
"There is already 16 per cent of Blayney's workforce employed in mining related industries," he said. "If this goes ahead Blayney will become even more mining centric and there will be even less diversity in other industries."
"With unemployment so low, and housing so incredibly short, to have Regis running around spruiking that they're going to bring hundreds of jobs to the area is actually of no benefit."
With higher paying jobs potentially available at the mine, Mr Sutton said that small business closures are a real possibility in Blayney.
"The staff of these small businesses will inevitably leave to go for the higher paying mining jobs, and this raises several issues that the department has effectively ignored in their recommendation report and conditions," he said.
"People are already struggling to pay the rent so when you increase other people's income the rent will continue to go up and anyone that doesn't work at the mine, good luck to them. It's going to be very hard for the average Blayney resident."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.