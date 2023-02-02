Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

BHPG to focus on water and social impact of McPhillamy's Gold Project

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
February 3 2023 - 8:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Social impact and water to be front and centre during IPC meeting

From the moment that the Belubula Headwaters Protection Group was formed the group's president Dan Sutton has been across all the issues that have been raised by Blayney's residents, and the groups that will be impacted if the proposed McPhillamy's Gold Project goes ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.