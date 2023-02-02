Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Blayney Young Woman Kiara Frith is urging local women to enter.

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
February 2 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blayney Show's Young Woman of the Year Kiara Frith with Bonnie at their Millthorpe property. Picture by Mark Logan.

It's been a busy 12 months for the inaugural winner of the Blayney Show's Young Woman of the Year award Kiara Frith, and she's looking forward to having a crack at winning the zone six finals in Orange this Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.