It's been a busy 12 months for the inaugural winner of the Blayney Show's Young Woman of the Year award Kiara Frith, and she's looking forward to having a crack at winning the zone six finals in Orange this Saturday.
As a physiotherapist Kiara is used to meeting and working with people from all walks of life.
She believes that that experience will help her make it through as one of top three candidates that will be heading to the Royal Easter Show in April.
To get there though she has to prepare for a long day this Saturday when herself and 18 other young woman finalists land in Orange.
"I'm currently brushing up on any political and agricultural knowledge as well as local and regional issues as they're the issues that they're encouraging us to further our knowledge on," she said.
One of the main reasons that aided Kiara in her decision to run for Young Woman at the Blayney Show was the name change from Miss Showgirl.
With that change has come a slight shift in direction of the role, but its central purpose is still very much the same.
"It's still about how we can help our show, but it is still more of a platform for what we're interested in and how we can help our communities," she said.
This Saturday won't be a walk in the park for all the entrants with Kiara participating in an interview on Saturday morning, a luncheon followed by dinner with onstage interviews at the Orange Ex-Services Club.
Kiara said that to be eligible for the role of Young Woman the entrants need to be under 26 by the state final in 2024.
"The goal is to be the best ambassador that you can be and encourage everyone to come to your local show in your local area and endorse the wonderful institution that is the show society," she said.
For anyone interested in entering the Blayney Young Woman Competition contact Sally Meek on 0429 895 514 or Penny Ovenstone 0422 854 578.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.