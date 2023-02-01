Blayney Chronicle
Millfest returns to Millthorpe at Redmond Oval

Updated February 2 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:30am
Hayley Laver, Richard Beach and Dane Morgan. Millfest returns this Saturday from 4pm at Redmond Oval.

In previous years Millfest was held as a street party before Christmas, but after COVID cancellations the opportunity to remodel the festival presented itself explains Millthorpe Business Committee Chair Richard Beach.

Local News

