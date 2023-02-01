In previous years Millfest was held as a street party before Christmas, but after COVID cancellations the opportunity to remodel the festival presented itself explains Millthorpe Business Committee Chair Richard Beach.
"We want to take advantage of the open space at Redmond Oval where we can bring a relaxed and comfortable feel and make it different from the winter night market," he said.
"Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic rug or camp chair and sit back and enjoy the music."
This Saturday the gates open at 4pm with live music running through till 9pm with Jamie Cooper opening the stage, followed by Wick and Watts, Chloe and Jason Roweth and Pengopuss.
There will be plenty for the kids well beyond the great playground equipment, with a free jumping castle, inflatable bungee run and lawns games for all ages.
The paved area in front of the amenities block will be where the food and drink stalls will be located and you won't go hungry with food vendors onsite serving up a variety of options from woodfire pizza to bush tucker, Vietnamese, smoked meats and of course, sweet treats for dessert.
The bar stalls will be stocked with wines, ciders and beers crafted by our local vignerons, winemakers and brewers.
Get shopping with the mini retail market where 25 regional and local stallholders will be setting up pop-up shops.The event has free entry for 2023, with funding from the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Event Program.
As Millfest is a licensed event BYO alcohol is not permitted.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.