Nothin's Gonna Stop Us Tour - Tom Curtain
Multiple Golden Guitar winner and horseman extraordinaire Tom Curtain will be at Blayney Showground Undercover Arena on January 27, (6.30pm-8pm) and Molong Campdraft Ground on January 29, (4pm-6.30pm) with his award winning Outback Show and Katherine Outback Experience.
The show is entertaining, engaging, interactive and family-friendly, and consists of one hour of Katherine Outback Experience Show of horse training and working dog demonstrations, including plenty of hands-on fun for the kids, and one and a half hours of live music by Tom Curtain, Chris Matthews and special guests.
Tickets - Adult $40 - $50; Student $25 - $35; Concession: $35 - $45 at www.tomcurtain.com.au/.
Family Picnic Day - Fun for everyone
Blayney Town Association is hosting their Family Picnic/Fun Day on Sunday, January 29 at Heritage Park, Adelaide Street, Blayney. The event runs noon-4opm.
Bring a picnic or grab a sausage sizzle from the Blayney Rotary BBQ. Tennis courts will be open and in use and BTA will run outdoor games including corn toss, giant Jenga, boche and more.
All are invited.
Club Millthorpe - Australia Day
Your local community bowling club is holding a great day of activities on Australia Day.
There will be yabbie races, Bull N Smoke BBQ will be providing the food from 12pm and the mighty Millthumpers have reformed once again and will be pumping out the classic rock hits from 1pm.
Harness Racing - Head to the tracks
The Blayney Harness Racing Club is a smaller Harness Racing NSW club, with several meetings a year. For more details on race times check the Australian Harness Racing website.
Next event Sunday, February 5, at Blayney Showground, 12 Lawson Street. Runs noon to 5.30pm.
Composting and worm farming - Get your hands dirty
Join Blayney's sustainability workshop and learn how to compost and worm farm at home, along with the benefits of diverting organic waste from landfill. The free event will teach you how to create 100% organic fertiliser products to maximise your garden's health and beauty.
Blayney Shire Community Centre, 10am, Thursday, February 2. Bookings essential, visit blayney.nsw.gov.au.
Festival fun - Redmond Oval
Come and enjoy a relaxed afternoon of live music, food, markets and family fun, in the shade of the London Plane trees at Millthorpe's Redmond Oval.
Saturday, February 4, 4pm-9pm, 44 Park Street, Millthorpe.
Back to the '80s - Weekend of entertainment
Blayney's going 80s for a weekend of themed entertainment, workshops, exhibitions, street activities, and markets on March 3-5. Main event Saturday night, King George Oval.
