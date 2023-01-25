Hoadleys Hardware on Adelaide Street has introduced a new service which is giving Blayney locals yet another reason to not travel into Bathurst or Orange.
From grinding stumps to hoeing up the back yard owner Blake Hoadley said that the selection of equipment will continue to grow.
"We're getting in some light earth-moving equipment soon so that will make all those weekend jobs much easier," he said.
Equipment available for hire at the moment include:
Finally it looks as though we're starting to get some warm weather and when that happens, our thoughts run towards a nice cool drink.
Down at Townsend Real Estate they're offering anyone that books a free no obligations rental or sales appraisal a chance to win a stocked bar fridge.
Property manager Sally Ryan said that with the property sales market getting back to a relatively normal state, where people are making and rejecting offers rather than just buying properties within a day of them listing, it's the rental market that is still booming in Blayney.
"The rental market is still soaring," she said, "There are just so many people wanting to move to Blayney and we simply can't service everyone who wants to rent a house."
To go in the running for the 90 litre Chiq bar fridge, which will be drawn at the Blayney Show on March 11, contact either Emma or Sally on 6367 3153.
When Warwick Nankivell opened the Farm Shop 13 years ago, he was very cautious as to whether or not the store would succeed.
At first he operated and operated out of the old office that fronts onto Ogilvy Street.
Then over the years he's been shuffling stock from one part of the yard to the other and built a new office.
When the opportunity came up to buy the block next door, do a boundary adjustment and build some bigger and better storage adjacent to the block, he jumped at the chance.
"I really needed some more on-site storage," he said.
"After 13 years it really started to get a bit cluttered."
The new 35 x 10 metre shed is already filling with products that will add to his already extensive range.
"If there are any products that some people may want me to stock from time-to-time I can get them in for them," he said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
