Season openers in Oilsplus Cup set the tone for 2023

LYNDHURST CRICKET CLUB:
What a day, what a game, what a fantastic way to start the season.
The Lyndhurst Rec ground was looking her finest as a great crowd turned out to watch the tiny town derby between defending premiers Cudal and Lyndhurst.
Both teams arrived early and keen to play.
Lyndhurst won the toss and elected to bat, sending out a new opening duo of Kirk Stanbridge and Shaun Mitchell who was making his debut for the club.
The Cudal bowling attack turned the pressure on and managed to snatch the key wicket of Captain Kirk early doors.
Elliot Redwin made his way to the crease and settled in with Shaun to see off the opening bowlers.
Shaun was showing aggression and just hitting his straps when he skied a thigh high full toss and was caught for 12, a terribly unlucky way to get out.
Enter the ever-reliable Bob Mitchell.
Bob and Elliot kept ticking the score over, getting us to drinks at 2/58.
With a steady foundation laid, the pair looked to up the intensity with Elliot dispatching 3 consecutive boundaries and Bob piercing the infield regularly.
As the runs began to flow, Elliot reached his half century with a flick through square leg for 4.
Not long after he was stumped for 53, using his feet to spinner Givas and thanks to some good glove work from Ryno.
Liam Murphy came to the crease and looked positive from the first ball.
He carried on with Bob until the 33 over when Bob was finally out for a well-made 37.
With seven overs to go, Cudal were shaking in their boots when the saw Trev O'Malley making his way to the crease.
Unfortunately, Trev could not repeat his heroic innings from last time the sides met and was out second ball to a brilliant delivery that kissed the top of his off bail. Boonie (Jayden Smith) made his way to the crease and we were all expecting fireworks.
It was not long before the trademark reverse sweep made an appearance as the Kooka mad a disappearance to the boundary.
It was Liam however, who saw most of the strike. The pair hit the boundary regularly and ran many 2's, guiding the team to formidable 5/181.
Liam and Boonie unbeaten on 40 and 12 respectively.
It was never going to be easy going for the home side as Cudal bat deep. Lee and Gus Cornish made their way to the wicket and looked ominous early, ticking the score over with some lovely drives through the off-side.
Opening bowlers Shaun Mitchell and Pongthep Brown bowled fast, straight and tight, supported by Captain Kirk who was outstanding in the field.
It really was top quality cricket all round! Shaun eventually dismissed Lee for 13.
From there wickets continued to fall at regular intervals with first change bowlers Bob Mitchell and Liam Murphy both taking 2 in quick succession.
The one constant for Cudal was Gus Cornish who was resolute in defence and positive in attack, keeping the score ticking as the visitors reached drinks 4/70.
Bob struck right after drinks but Lyndhurst would not see the back of a Cudal batsman for another 10 overs when young Van Cornwall was run out for 6 having provided excellent support to Cornish.
Gus raised his bat for 50 as Cudal edged closer. Kirk Stanbridge struck next followed by Trev O'Malley and Cudal were 8 for 139.
At this point Lyndhurst, although looking strong on the scorecard, were getting very nervous due to the brilliance of Cornish who farmed the strike and scored freely al a Michael Bevan.
With rapturous applause from both teams, the talented youngster raised his bat for a magnificent century as Cudal closed in, needing 19 from the final 2 overs to win.
Thankfully for Lyndhurst this was not to be as Cornish was dismissed having absolutely smashed a lofted cover drive from the bowling of Trev to Captain Kirk, the best fielder on the pitch for Lyndhurst.
Next over Cudal were all out for 163 and although Lyndhurst took the spoils, Cudal and Angus Cornish (106) can hold their heads high for a fantastic effort.
All the Lyndhurst bowlers chipped in and toiled hard. Shaun 1/32-7, Pong 0/24-8, Bob 2/21-7, Liam 2/17-5, Trev 2/37-8 and Kirk 1/24-5
It was laughs and smiles all around as both teams retired to the Royal Hotel Lyndhurst for some well-deserved food and beers.
Ryno was keen as beans having not long turned 18, to be in his first boat race.
The young man did not disappoint guiding Cudal to a win. One has to ask how much practice Ryno has had for someone who just turned 18 but that's a question for another day.
Well done Cudal.
A great win to start the season for Lyndhurst and for Kirk's first game in charge.
Commiserations to Cudal and their team of highly talented young men, especially Gus Cornish. It is always a pleasure to play Cudal at home or away.
