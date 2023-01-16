Some larks might say that Blayney has never left them, we disagree, but on the first weekend in March Blayney will be celebrating the 1980's in style with the launch of the Blayney in the 80's event.
The weekend of 3 - 5 of March will include a series of themed entertainment, workshops, exhibitions, street activities, and markets which will run across the whole weekend.
The main event will be held on the evening of Saturday March 4 at King George Oval and will feature live music, food trucks, local wine and beer, and more.
Funded by the NSW Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Event Program Blayney Shire Council's manager tourism and communications Megan Rodd said that feedback from the community will really help make the event a success.
'We are working with local community groups and businesses on hosting events and getting involved in the activities over the weekend," she said.
"We are still open to suggestions so locals can get in touch if they want to be more involved.'
"The event has been well received on social media following a soft launch before Christmas with lots of locals inviting family and friends to come visit for the weekend, so we are hoping for a big crowd and boost to the local economy."
Owner of the Odd Sock Gallery, Bradley Bradley, is helping to put together an exhibition of photos of Blayney and the community from the 1980's for a special exhibition.
"We are looking for photos from the 80s that can show people, places, events and things around Blayney town," he said.
"These will be enlarged, printed and framed for free. And you keep the printed works after the exhibition."
The closing date for photos to be considered for inclusion is 31st January.
If you are interested in sharing Blayney in the 80s, celebrating our town and people, send us a message or visit the Gallery for more information, to submit photos and share the story.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
