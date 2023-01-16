Blayney Chronicle
Blayney gets ready to bring back bad hair at Blayney in the 80's

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated January 17 2023 - 3:57pm, first published January 16 2023 - 2:20pm
Some larks might say that Blayney has never left them, we disagree, but on the first weekend in March Blayney will be celebrating the 1980's in style with the launch of the Blayney in the 80's event.

Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

