Milthorpe's Hayley Lavers will complete a placement at Australian Museum tutoring and working with Australian Museum staff with collections, threats, storage, pest controls, disaster preparedness to then share her new knowledge with volunteers of Millthorpe's Golden Memories Museum on return.
Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin said the program assists practitioners to undertake a unique learning opportunity that will deliver knowledge back into volunteer-run museums and galleries throughout NSW.
"The 15 successful recipients will acquire experience and skills that will enable them to develop new ideas, build connections and opportunities for their organisation as they return with new skills learnt from the best in the business," Mr Franklin said.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the opportunity is a win for both Hayley and Millthorpe.
"It is fantastic that our smaller museums and galleries continue to receive this investment each year and I'm delighted Hayley is being rewarded with this important development opportunity that will also benefit Millthorpe Historical Society."
