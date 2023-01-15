Blayney Chronicle
Hayley Lavers secures grant for placement at Australian Museum

By Contributed
Updated January 16 2023 - 11:17am, first published 10:41am
Paul Toole and Hayley Lavers at the Golden memories Museum Millthorpe. Picture contributed.

Milthorpe's Hayley Lavers will complete a placement at Australian Museum tutoring and working with Australian Museum staff with collections, threats, storage, pest controls, disaster preparedness to then share her new knowledge with volunteers of Millthorpe's Golden Memories Museum on return.

Local News

