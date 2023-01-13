How do you become a freelance writer? An expert's guide

Let's dispel the mystery around becoming a freelance writer and discover an understanding for what they do. Picutre Shutterstock

This is branded content.

A lot of romanticising happens when we picture a freelance writer. We tend to cast them in lives where travel is most important and they write when they are inspired, and they are tethered to no publication or structure.



Like most professions, there are always going to be different styles of working and individuals who are attracted to any position. Let's dispel the mystery around becoming a freelance writer and discover an understanding for what they do.

Reaching out to agencies

A common way for writers to get started is by reaching out to agencies. Digital agencies are always on the hunt for skilled writers who can write across many different sectors to support the marketing strategy of their clients.



In particular, SEO agencies that offer Australian link-building services are going to be in need of writers who can produce regular work. This is a great way to build your portfolio, but also to receive a regular flow of work that allows you to harness and improve on your craft.

Create your own blog or platform

Don't let your inexperience get in the way of creating fantastic articles and written content. Many successful writers have got their start by writing their own blogs about topics and issues that are important to them. This is an excellent way to reverse engineer your portfolio, rather than simply populating your portfolio with articles that you have been assigned.



If you know a thing or two about SEO and branding, you can even garner some decent traffic to your blog. This will then attract the attention of other publications who may want you to write for them or partner with them through your own blog.

Pitch a story

If there is a story or an issue that is important to you and no publication seems to be covering it, then you can actually pitch a story to a publication.



Most reputable online and print publications will come with instructions on how to pitch a story so that you include enough information for them to make the decision to run the story, samples of your previous work so they know you can execute it and a timeframe in which you expect to turn around the story.



When you prove that you can source and write a story, you will make yourself invaluable to publications that always keep a base of freelance writers on staff to fill gaps and cover additional story features.

Use social media to your advantage

Many people get their news from social media which informs their opinions and thoughts about current events. This offers you a great opportunity to pen your thoughts and garner a following. Sure, this is not traditional 'writing' but it will give you a taste of what it means to be a freelance writer and gauge opinions from different readers.



When you graduate to other more traditional forms of writing, you will have invaluable insight into what it means to write for an audience and get a pulse check for public opinion.

Engage your local community

Does your local community have a newspaper, newsletter or email that sends news to subscribers? Chances are there is some kind of local outlet where you can volunteer your services to.



This might not seem like high-profile freelance work, but it will give you valuable experience in working to timelines, and responding to community press requests and will teach you how to look for stories in your very own backyard. If by chance your local community does not have something like this, you may be able to start it yourself and appoint yourself as an editor!



This is a great way to put the issues that matter to you and your neighbours front and centre and will also give you some sample articles to add to your portfolio.

~