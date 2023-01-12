It's been a hard few years for the Blayney Bears but with all the disruptions of the pandemic years well behind them, the club is stealing itself for a few years of revival.
Part of the renewal is fielding a league tag side, something the club hasn't been able to do since 2021.
Club president Adam Lowe said apart from not having the league tag side playing at King George Oval, the club's overall dynamic is much improved when the women get involved.
"When we had the girls team it was good to watch and they were quite successful," he said.
"Plus one of the things that lacked a little bit last year, when we didn't have a league tag side, was that involvement from partners when we have more people playing and involved with the club."
Lowe said that playing league tag is really open to any players, from the inexperienced to those that play women's NRL.
"We have about 10 players at the moment and there are 11 on a side so we're after another eight or more so we have numbers if someone's away or can't play,"
"It's a really great opportunity for any girls that haven't played before, or have played touch, to come along and have a go," he said.
Training will commence around the middle of February with plans to get started in the competition whenever it starts in April.
Any players interested in having a run contact Adam Lowe directly on 0488 129 724 or send a message to the club through their Facebook page.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
