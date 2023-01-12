Blayney Chronicle
Blayney Bears searching for the next generation of League Tag players

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated January 17 2023 - 4:52pm, first published January 12 2023 - 3:07pm
Cowra League Tag captain coach Stacey Ashe tries to pass Abby Stammers' defence during the 2021 season.

It's been a hard few years for the Blayney Bears but with all the disruptions of the pandemic years well behind them, the club is stealing itself for a few years of revival.

