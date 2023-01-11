The brakes in the ute have been tampered with, the two cars in the accident scene are coincidentally both in the bridal party, but travelling in opposite directions, one minute it's sunny, then foggy, then sunny again.
Then there is the poorly made star post and mesh fence, a service station that appears out of nowhere and a car that somehow catches fire when the trapped star forces a door open.
Those annoying continuity errors aside, the long awaited explosive launch of the 2023 season of Home and Away screened on Channel 7 on Monday January 9.
The scenes were filmed around the old service station on the Mid Western Highway near Quamby Place in August of 2022 with rumours of who will perish circulating fan pages around the world.
The episode is now available on 7plus and the Blayney Chronicle has sat through its first ever episode of the show, albeit skipping forward in ten second bites to avoid the dreadful dialogue.
If you're yet to see the episode, stop reading now as we're about to spoil all your fun.
With no idea of the back story Eden and Felicity are driving a restored ute that some bikie bloke cut the brake line to.
Apparently they weren't supposed to be in the ute, some other character was supposed to be the target.
On a country road when Eden approaches a campervan, she tries to slow down, but with the brakes leaking fluid when she swerves around the van and into the other lane, they find themselves hurtling towards Justin and Leah's car.
When Justin tries to swerve he flips the car so much it picks up masses of kinetic energy, travels into town and lands near a service station, which has the aforementioned poorly made star picket fence nearby.
Leah cops a star picket in her belly whilst the ute crashes through another poorly made barrier fence made of meringue and tissue before hitting a petrol bowser.
Eden is unconscious, Leah is bleeding, Justin is kind of okay and Felicity is somehow trapped in the passenger seat of a car that struck the bowser on the driver's side.
The police and ambulance turn up on time but unfortunately the firies are at a factory fire, or maybe it was at the abattoir, whatever, they can't make it to secure the site.
Then the car starts dripping fuel, Eden is dragged out and taken to hospital, Leah has the picket cut in half and gets to keep some as a souvenir in her belly as she goes to the same hospital.
Then as Felicity tries to force the door open, the fuel catches fire.... somehow.
The closing scene is Tane, her husband-to-be, putting his flameproof wedding jacket over his head and running towards the vehicle.
Of course there are many questions to follow this exciting episode, such as why is Blayney's weather so changeable? Where is the town's fire brigade when you need them? How do petrol stations just appear on country roads? How do you get your legs trapped in the passenger seat of a car? Who's the dodgy fencer in town and how many times can you spin a Subaru?
