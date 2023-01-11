Blayney Chronicle
2023 season opener of Home and Away filmed in Blayney on 7Plus

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated January 16 2023 - 11:55am, first published January 11 2023 - 4:30pm
The brakes in the ute have been tampered with, the two cars in the accident scene are coincidentally both in the bridal party, but travelling in opposite directions, one minute it's sunny, then foggy, then sunny again.

