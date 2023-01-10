Blayney Shire Council has granted Rovest Holdings Pty, the developer of the former Blayney bowling club site, consent to transform the old club house into a restaurant, bar, lounge and guest recreation area.
The alterations to the building on the lower floor will see a new entry setback from the external wall with a new portico, the reconstruction of the existing stairway and the installation of a passenger lift, new laundry, kitchenette, female and accessible bathrooms, storage rooms, reception and waiting rooms.
READ ALSO:
In the south-eastern corner of the building there will be the replacement of an existing conventional door entry to the building with a roller door, the removal of an existing stairway to the first floor and the installation of a bar.
In the south-western corner, installation of a new stud wall will provide two separate storage rooms.
Upstairs new walls will provide a dining area, kitchen, male, female and accessible bathrooms, a bar, storage and guest recreation space which will include a games room, pool table, table tennis, reading area etc.
During the December council meeting Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson said that the project was a good reuse of the facility.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.