Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Former Blayney bowling club building set to be repurposed as restaurant and bar

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated January 11 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 10:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blayney Shire Council has granted Rovest Holdings Pty, the developer of the former Blayney bowling club site, consent to transform the old club house into a restaurant, bar, lounge and guest recreation area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.