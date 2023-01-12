Rebuilding not patching the best use of bonus road funding says Ferguson

Christmas is usually the time when we're showered with surprise gifts, but for Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson that day was New Years Day when he received a phone call from NSW senator Sam Farraway.
The NSW Government is beefing up its bid to patch-up its battling road network with $500 million on offer for both regional and metropolitan councils to help fix the issue.
The half-a-billion dollar road repair package was announced by NSW premier Dom Perrottet in Molong on Tuesday January 3.
Of this half-a-billion dollars $280 million will be spent on regional and rural road networks.
It comes after Mr Farraway announced a $50m recovery fund in October, but that was widely panned for being an inadequate allocation of funds.
The call from Mr Farraway came as a complete surprise for Cr Ferguson.
"It was totally unexpected," he said, "At the conference last year when Sam Farraway announced that there was $50 million for funding, he said that there was going to be more to follow."
With the exact amount available to Blayney Shire Council uncertain as applications are yet to open, Cr Ferguson said that the application process would be quick and easy.
"It's a two page application form with the expectation that the money will be in the bank by the end of the month," he said.
"We're not quite sure how much we will get but we're thinking around the $1.1 million to $1.2 million mark for Blayney shire."
With 12 months to spend it in, Cr Ferguson said that it would be prudent for council to work on a priority list of roadworks that need doing before beginning any major repairs.
"The staff are still working on that list but it would be a question of which are the worst sections, mainly around the high traffic and high speed areas," he said.
"We'll take advice from the staff on the road hierarchy and traffic movements as 100 kilometre per hour roads take preference over 80 kilometre roads and so forth."
The type of repairs will also be front of mind for council with a preference for heavy patching, where entire sections of the road are replaced rather than just filling holes.
That scope of works though may mean that council may need to engage contractors to complete the projects.
"That would be the best use of that sort of money," he said. "We could throw two or three hundred thousand dollars at sections of road that need complete rebuilding."
Just hours before the announcement the NSW Labour Party hit out at Perrottet's government for failing to act on its promise to reclaim ownership and responsibility for 15,000km of road.
"This is breathtaking hypocrisy ... I don't know if they've got their head in the sand, or they're completely clueless," Deputy Premier Paul Toole said.
"What we've seen in the past six months is flooding across the state - we've actually said this is our priority ... that has been our focus and our primary activity."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
