Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Rebuilding not patching the best use of bonus road funding says Ferguson

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
January 12 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Dominic Perrottet with Mayors from across the Central West in Molong, Tuesday. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Christmas is usually the time when we're showered with surprise gifts, but for Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson that day was New Years Day when he received a phone call from NSW senator Sam Farraway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.