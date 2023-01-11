Extraordinary lives preserved in book form for generations to come

It has been one of the most successful exhibitions at the Platform Arts Hub in Blayney, and now the images and stories of those involved in "Extraordinary Lives," have been preserved for posterity.
Chronicling the lives of a number of elderly citizens that live in the Blayney shire, the project was the brainchild of photographer and masters student, Kaelene Masters.
Showcasing the incredible lives of ordinary people the book is even more profound considering that some of the original participants have since died.
"This book is really a celebration of all their lives," Ms Masters said. "It's also underpinned by research that shows that when you have listened to someone's story, you develop empathy with the person telling the story, which helps improve the level of care."
I was born and brought up in Thirroul, under the shadow of the northern Illawarra escarpment. My parents endured so much hardship due to the Great Depression and WWII. Providing the basics for us children was difficult. In my early life, I developed a love of art, but artistic pursuits were not seriously considered or appreciated in our working-class family. In 1940 I was employed as one of the only women in the plan drawing department at the BHP steelworks in Port Kembla. I gained invaluable skills and technical drawing accuracy. I got married and had three children. We all had a care-free upbringing, and my children were surrounded by nature. With the support of my beautiful husband, Don, I continued to practise as an artist for most of my life.- Juanita
Owner of Maxis Hair Salon in Blayney, and former worker at the Lee Hostel, Kelly Oxley said that both experiences allowed her to realise the importance of story-telling.
"People's life stories are the most important thing to them and to have someone as a witness to their story is not just important to them, but also to the person hearing it," she said.
"Those people can then make a connection with their own lives which can give them hope, give them examples of resilience and a connection to all of humanity."
I am 92 years old. I left school at a young age, after my father died. In those times you left school early to help your family. My brother was injured in the war and was one of the first soldiers to receive penicillin. I loved my brother. He gave me this flower brooch that I am wearing. In my early 20s, I studied to be a florist and loved it. I made all sorts of floral arrangements for the local area. I still love flowers today: the smell, their subtle colours and the softness of their petals. My favourite flower is a rose.- Yvonne
As a hairdresser part of her job is to make people look different to when they enter the salon, the challenge with this project was to bring out the personality of those participating.
"Not changing the way that they look was a difference for me so working with Kaelene to bring out what she wanted to photograph, to be able to capture the essence of them, was fascinating," she said.
"It really is an extension of what I do as a hairdresser every day except there is no photograph at the end."
When I was 16 years old my mother died in a horrific car crash my life changed quite dramatically after that. I got married to the first man that came along as I thought that my options were quite limited at the time. When I was a young girl I remember going to my Nan's house in Nyngin and in the back room every night 30 or 40 large green frogs would congregate there in the cool, my job was to collect them in a tin and take them out of the room but every night they would come back. Experiences like this have given me a love of all creatures which is often reflected within my art practice. I am now 70 years of age, and I have been a practising artist for over 20 years.- Merelyn
With tales of how one person escaped Nazi Germany during the second world war and how one lady lived for most of her life in Bloomfield in Orange, many of the stories are harrowing.
For Ms Masters the compilation of stories continues with a trip to Hervey Bay scheduled to hear from three aged care residents with a special story to tell.
"These women survived the holocaust and still have their number tattooed on their arm."
The book will be available from Maxis Hair Salon when they reopen on Monday the 16th of January.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
