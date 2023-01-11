Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Extraordinary lives exhibition now available in book form

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
January 11 2023 - 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Extraordinary lives preserved in book form for generations to come

It has been one of the most successful exhibitions at the Platform Arts Hub in Blayney, and now the images and stories of those involved in "Extraordinary Lives," have been preserved for posterity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.