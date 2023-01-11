Extraordinary lives preserved in book form for generations to come

When I was 16 years old my mother died in a horrific car crash my life changed quite dramatically after that. I got married to the first man that came along as I thought that my options were quite limited at the time. When I was a young girl I remember going to my Nan's house in Nyngin and in the back room every night 30 or 40 large green frogs would congregate there in the cool, my job was to collect them in a tin and take them out of the room but every night they would come back. Experiences like this have given me a love of all creatures which is often reflected within my art practice. I am now 70 years of age, and I have been a practising artist for over 20 years.

- Merelyn