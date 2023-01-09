Blayney Chronicle
A $12,760 grant will see pine trees at Neville Showground removed.

Updated January 10 2023 - 10:55am, first published 9:02am
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole and the president of the Neville Show Society Kate Burrell at the showgrounds with one of the pine trees in the background. Picture contributed.

Member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole has visited Neville Showground to deliver some good news to the Neville Showground and Recreation Reserve Land Manager.

Local News

