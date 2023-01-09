Member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole has visited Neville Showground to deliver some good news to the Neville Showground and Recreation Reserve Land Manager.
A $12,760 Crown Reserves Improvement Fund (CRIF) grant has been approved for the removal of large old pine trees that have become a safety risk.
The removal of the trees will have the showground looking spick and span for future generations.
Saturated land and high winds make large pine species especially susceptible to falling.
Their removal will prevent potential major damage to the showground's pavilions and infrastructure as well as significantly reducing safety risks to people.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said agricultural shows are the heartbeat of regional areas.
"Country shows are the heartbeat of so many rural communities - they not only celebrate the best of the best in the community but allow visitors to experience the tastes, sights and sounds of the bush."
"This work will ensure the show only gets bigger and better every year in a space fit for purpose."
