As the only bowling club in the Blayney shire, the Millthorpe Bowling Club's committee is determined to keep the club running.
News that the club was successful in applying for a $207,549 grant under Round Five of the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund was music to the club president Darrel Ryan's ears.
"This is the start of progress here at the club," Mr Ryan said. "We exist for the community so everything that we do is for the community."
The grant would see some of the biggest changes to the club since the top green was opened in the 1970's with disability compliant access being a major part of the renewal.
Works listed in the grant application include
Mr Ryan said that the decking would be the biggest improvement of them all.
"We can finally remove that old asbestos machinery shed that used to house the old push mowers," he said. "That will be a great area that will look over the bottom green and visitors will be able to enjoy the afternoon sun."
The challenge for the club is the same that faces anyone embarking on a major building project, finding the necessary tradies that have the time to commit to the separate projects.
"We're not sure when work will commence because the original project manager is too busy," he said.
"As we all know all the builders are that strapped at the moment it may be a case of booking in separate people and waiting for our turn.
"The decking and toilet area will need to have final council approval but things like the car park and the concreting we may be able to pull that together ourselves."
Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole said the announcement will make regional communities stronger and an even better place to call home.
"Millthorpe bowling club is run by the community for the community and these upgrades will allow every member of the township to access and utilise the facilities," Mr Toole said.
"Clubs like this are the heartbeat of communities such as Millthorpe where locals come together to socialise and celebrate special events."
