The sound of leather on willow will resound around Millthorpe's very English looking Redmond Oval this Saturday when the Molong Cricket Association kicks off its season with a Super Saturday Twenty20 extravaganza.
All games will be played at the oval with a mixture of sides making up the competition.
Millthorpe and Lyndhurst will form the Blayney shire side, Cudal and Canowindra will make up the greater Cabonne shire team while the Magpies and Country will represent Molong.
The draw is as follows:
11am - Millthorpe/Lyndhurst V Cudal/Canowindra
1.30pm - Magpies/Country V Cudal/ Canowindra
4pm - Magpies/Country V Millthorpe/Lyndhurst
The top two teams will play the final at a date and location to be confirmed in February or March.
Millthorpe Cricket Club will have a BBQ/Canteen for the day.
An abridged version of the standard competition will kick off the following Saturday 21st of January, but due to time constraints, the competition will play just one round. That means five matches with each team playing each other once.
Due to the extraordinary weather circumstances thrown at us this season, the executive have decided all six teams will compete in the finals.
The Molong teams will play their home matches at Hunter Caldwell. The finals format will be the highest ranked team will have a home final.
