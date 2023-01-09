Blayney Chronicle
Super Saturday of Twenty20 cricket to launch Oilsplus 2023 season

Updated January 10 2023 - 1:49pm, first published January 9 2023 - 2:15pm
The Millthorpe Cricket Club will be hosting a special Twenty20 cricket event to launch the start of the Oilsplus Cup cricket competition. Picture Facebook.

The sound of leather on willow will resound around Millthorpe's very English looking Redmond Oval this Saturday when the Molong Cricket Association kicks off its season with a Super Saturday Twenty20 extravaganza.

