Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

CTW offers Eugowra's residents a helping hand with 35 kilolitre allowance

Updated January 9 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the many homes in Eugowra damaged during the November flood event. Photo by Carla Freedman.

The residents of flood ravaged Eugowra has weathered trauma that most of us would not experience in a lifetime.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.