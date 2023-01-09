The residents of flood ravaged Eugowra has weathered trauma that most of us would not experience in a lifetime.
The water authority for the region, Central Tablelands Water, has been providing drinking water to the town, and many others in the Cabonne, Blayney and Weddin Shires, for well over 70 years.
CTW's infrastructure in Eugowra did not escape the devastation, with flows into its reservoir broken and its pump station washed downstream, ahead of a floating vehicle.
CTW, working with NSW Health, had no alternative but to impose a boil water alert until the supply of safe potable water could be reinstated.
At its meeting held recently, the Board of CTW approved a financial support package for the residents of Eugowra to offer some tangible assistance to its long standing and loyal customers and acknowledge the impacts of the boil water alert.
The Chairman of CTW, Cr David Somervaille said that the Board unanimously approved the customer support package for the residents, businesses, and community organisations of Eugowra.
"The devastation that the township has experienced by this recent flooding event is beyond belief, and with the added impact of a boil water alert being imposed, the Board and CTW staff were keen to directly support the village," he said.
"We hope that this support package announcement will offer some comfort and direct assistance to the Eugowra community."
Gavin Rhodes, General Manager at CTW said that the customer support package includes a 35 kilolitre allowance per water account.
"This equates to $129.15 credit per account or an approximate total of $41,328 to support this devastated community," he said. "This allowance will be funded, in part, by staff foregoing their annual Christmas Party.
"CTW staff are to be commended for their efforts in response to the flooding events which occurred on 14 November.
"CTW staff were on the ground quickly to restore water services in the affected areas of the supply network.
"These efforts in conjunction with other emergency support services has greatly assisted communities in those areas. CTW staff and NSW Health worked in close collaboration to remove the Boil Water Alert in Eugowra on 15 December after it was issued on 14 November."
Council also resolved to place a moratorium upon charging interest on water accounts of Eugowra village residents until 31 May 2023.
