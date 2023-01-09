Mac Fleetwood Cooper has a secret.
Mac dreams of a day when he feels he can tell his mum about his secret love of Broadway musicals.
His mum though believes that the only good music is rock and roll.
"Without music, the world is just blah," he says, "That's my take on life, anyway."
Truer words have rarely been spoken and in this case they come from the main character in The Right Way to Rock by Nat Amoore.
Nat Amoore is an Australian author who has published bestselling books for children, and is touring the Central West Libraries this summer.
Nat's books are full of life and laughter, and each carries an important message about how you can create the kind of world you would like to live in.
Don't miss your opportunity to meet Nat, ask her about her books or what it's like to be an author, and join our dance party.
Borrow your copy of The Right Way to Rock from Blayney Library, and come along to our Kids Summer Read Wrap with Nat Amoore.
The Kids Summer Read and author event is coming up at Blayney Library on Monday 23 January at 10am.
