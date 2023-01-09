Blayney Chronicle
The Right Way to Rock by Nat Amoore is Blayney Library's The Kids Summer Read

Updated January 9 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:05pm
Library team members Ruth Bingham, Julie Sykes, Central West Libraries Manager Roslyn Cousins, Jasmine Vidler, Rebekah Salmon and Andreas Klueger are ready to rock with this years Kids Summer Read The Right Way to Rock by Nat Amoore.

Mac Fleetwood Cooper has a secret.

