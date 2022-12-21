Blayney Chronicle
Blayney High School receives outstanding HSC results

Mark Logan
Mark Logan
December 22 2022 - 8:00am
Hayley Speirs, Charlotte Crome and Tayla Hildenbeutel.

Blayney High School has scored one of it's best HSC results in many years with four of its students receiving Band 6 marks across six subjects.

