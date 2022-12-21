Blayney High School receives outstanding HSC results

Blayney High School has scored one of it's best HSC results in many years with four of its students receiving Band 6 marks across six subjects.
Charlotte Crome received the top marks in food technology, visual arts and community and family studies and has applied to go to the University of Sydney to study a bachelor of nursing (advanced studies).
Tayla Hildenbeutel not only received the top mark in NSW for her human services examination, she also achieved a band six in PDHPE.
Hayley Speirs received a band six in Construction and is heading straight to University of Wollongong to study exercise science.
Charli Davis also earned a band six in food technology.
Charlotte said that hard work and a passion for the subjects is part of the reason for her success.
READ ALSO:
"My teachers and I worked hard to achieve it, so it was definitely a possibility that it would come about," she said.
"Plus we're a small group and we had a really great academic community going on between us all."
The advice that she received earlier on in her school life also helped her achieve the high results.
"When I was picking my subjects everyone said do what you enjoy because then you'll achieve higher scores," she said. "Obviously it paid off doing what they said."
That same way of thinking helped Hayley achieve her band six in construction.
"When I was in Year 10 and picking our subjects I was originally thinking about going into a trade like carpentry, but I also really wanted to finish Year 12," she said.
"So, like Charlotte I picked a subject that I really enjoyed. That way school isn't such a drag."
Studying construction in such an intense way has not only given her a great base for the future, but it also allowed her to realise what she really wanted to do.
"I can't see myself doing construction for the rest of my life so I've enrolled in the bachelor of exercise science at the University of Wollongong," she said.
Tayla has been offered a spot at the CSU Orange campus to study a bachelor of health and medical science, but is also waiting to see if her marks were good enough to earn her acceptance at Sydney University to study medicine.
Neither of the three are taking a gap year, preferring to leap straight into further study.
"I figure if I take a year off I'll lose some of my study vibe," Hayley said, "It's already getting a bit iffy."
"Plus I really want to try the city life, so I'm just going to jump into it."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.