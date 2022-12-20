Blayney Chronicle
Carols on the Green at Club Millthorpe

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated December 20 2022 - 3:26pm, first published 2:24pm
The wind was certainly adding a winter's edge to the evening at Club Millthorpe's Carol's on the Green on Saturday night, but locals enjoyed an early evening of great music and cheer.

