For 12 years gardeners and garden lovers around the central west have been visiting Jenny Hancock out at the Drayshed Nursery on Kings Plains.
This Friday though will be the final time that the nursery will be open to the public because Jenny has decided to hang up the secateurs, for almost the last time.
"It's continued to grow over the years but now it's time to sit back and smell the roses," she said. "It's become so big that I have decided to have the weekends off and spend time visiting friends and family."
It's not the last we'll see of the hard working former nurse, she already has plans to open a few pop-up events in 2023.
"If people follow Drayshed Nursery on Facebook and Instagram they'll be able to find out when these events are on," she said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
