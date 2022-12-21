Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Jenny Hanciock to close Drayshed Nursery

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
December 21 2022 - 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drayshed Nursery's Jenny Hancock is taking a well-earned break from opening the Kings Plain business every weekend.

For 12 years gardeners and garden lovers around the central west have been visiting Jenny Hancock out at the Drayshed Nursery on Kings Plains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.