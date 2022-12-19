Blayney Chronicle
Three days in February announced for McPhillamy's Gold Project panel hearing

Updated December 19 2022 - 2:30pm, first published 11:24am
Regis concept drawing of the mine at the 36 month stage

The NSW Independent Planning Commission has allocated February 6, 7 and 8 of 2023 as the new dates for the public hearing into the McPhillamys Gold Project, with the intention that it be conducted in Blayney.

