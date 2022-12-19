The NSW Independent Planning Commission has allocated February 6, 7 and 8 of 2023 as the new dates for the public hearing into the McPhillamys Gold Project, with the intention that it be conducted in Blayney.
Speakers who were due to speak at the cancelled public hearing in December 2022 will be contacted to ascertain their availability for the new dates.
The Commission will also give an opportunity to people not previously registered to speak to register for the new dates.
The deadline for written submissions will also be extended to 5pm on 15 February 2023.
Chair of the Independent Planning Commission Mary O'Kane has determined that Dr Peter Williams and Ms Clare Sykes will continue on the Panel for the McPhillamys Gold Project.
Dr Williams has now been appointed to Chair the Panel and Professor Neal Menzies has been appointed as the third member of the Panel.
Professor Neal Menzies is an Australian professor of soil science at Griffith University.
His current research focuses largely on the phytotoxicity of trace metals in soil solutions, giving particular consideration to aluminium and other trace metals such as lead, copper, zinc, and nickel.
