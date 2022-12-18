Plenty to celebrate at CWA lunch

There was plenty to celebrate at the Carcoar-Mandurama branch of the Country Women's Association (CWA) Christmas lunch last week.
Members and guests gathered together at the Mandurama Hotel for a meeting and lunch.
But the women weren't only celebrating Christmas - they were celebrating the wonderful contribution of the local community in supporting two important causes.
The first was the raising of $2200 by the local CWA branch to be donated to the Eugowra branch to help those affected by the floods.
President Audrey Hardman OAM said collecting tins had been placed at various post offices, hotels and cafes in the area to collect for the Eugowra residents.
She said the money was directly deposited to the Eugowra branch so it could immediately be dispensed to the community.
"We've got a wonderful history that every cent that comes to the CWA is handed on to the community. We stuck with our word," she said.
The branch was also celebrating a successful event in November, where Royal Flying Doctor Service nurse Kathryn Hines gave a wonderful presentation in Mandurama about her experiences with the Broken Hill RFDS branch.
This event raised $400 to be donated to the Broken Hill branch.
