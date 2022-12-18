Blayney Chronicle
Plenty to celebrate at CWA lunch

JW
By Julia Wythes
Updated December 20 2022 - 12:24pm, first published December 19 2022 - 8:26am
New member Emma Jenkins, Lyndhurst, and Kathleen Leggett, Lyndhurst.
Julie Winfield and Maree Green, both of Mandurama.
Sonia Spicer, Mandurama, with Angela Cowan, Blayney.
Treasurer Jeanette Nowland, president Audrey Hardman OAM, and Maree Green.
New members Julia Wythes, Barry, Emma Jenkins, Lyndhurst, and Julie Winfield, Mandurama.
Margaret Ridley, Garland, Laurel Leabater, Lyndhurst, Gwen Toshack, Lyndhurst, and Gail Blowes, Carcoar.

There was plenty to celebrate at the Carcoar-Mandurama branch of the Country Women's Association (CWA) Christmas lunch last week.

