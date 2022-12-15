Tayla Hildenbeutel isn't your average HSC student, in fact, she is one of the very best.
The 17-year-old from Spring Hill received a first in course for human services examination, which meant she ranked number one throughout the entire state of NSW in that particular class.
"I found out last week and it was top secret until Wednesday. I was very, very surprised. I didn't even imagine it was a possibility on the horizon," she said.
"It's very nice to get recognition for all the hard work we put into the HSC, because it's no small feat for anyone. It's definitely a huge life event."
Having attended Millthorpe Public School as a youngster before moving on to Blayney High School, it wasn't until year 10 when Tayla realised that working in the health industry was something she wanted to do.
"That's when my careers advisor started taking us on expo days and I was exposed to the paramedic side of it, the nurses, the doctors and I thought 'wow, helping people is something I'd really enjoy doing'," she said.
"Ultimately (the human services course) is giving me a degree as a nurse's assistant. It's really wonderful in the way that I'm hoping to use it as a step into the health industry while I am studying at university.
"I think it will be great to keep practicing practical skills and getting knowledge off all the health professionals you work around."
With the course unavailable at her high school, Tayla took to Orange Tafe to undertake her studies. While it was a little bit intimidating at first, she quickly found her footing.
"The first day was very nerve-wracking, but it was very easy to quickly settle in. Overall the enjoyment you got from doing the course was really great," she said.
"My teacher who helped me through the course did everything in her power to teach us all the knowledge she had."
As part of the course, Tayla was required to undertake a mandatory placement of 80 hours. She completed this at Orange Health Service and said it only reaffirmed her desire to work within the world of healthcare.
"They taught me everything and I got to learn my practical skills and be immersed in the real world health environment," she said.
"I'm very thankful for everyone who helped me through the last two years to allow me to get that result, in particular my family.
"My teachers at Blayney High School and everyone there was very supportive. If it wasn't for all my teachers, I wouldn't have received the marks that I got. They were very dedicated and some even took time out of their personal lives to do extra sessions."
That dedication and hard work certainly paid off, with Tayla recording 100 per cent on her final human services exam, while also doing "really well" in her HSC overall.
As for what Tayla wants to do post-high school, well, she has already received an early entry offer to study a bachelor of health and medical science at Orange CSU, but is also waiting to see if her marks were good enough to earn her acceptance at Sydney University to study medicine.
But no matter where she chooses to take up her tertiary education, you can be sure to see Tayla's face back in the Central West very soon.
"Even if I go away to Sydney or another city to study, I'll definitely be coming back here. I love my rural community, especially when your whole family is here as well," she said.
"I think having a good quality of life can really be promoted by good health. Having the opportunity to help someone have a good life is something really, really rewarding.
"Helping the rural community would be a really great thing to do."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
