Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Spring Hill girl and Blayney High HSC student Tayla Hildenbeutel gets first in course

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated December 15 2022 - 7:32pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spring Hill girl and Blayney High HSC student Tayla Hildenbeutel received a first in course for human services examination. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Tayla Hildenbeutel isn't your average HSC student, in fact, she is one of the very best.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.