In the time that Molly Cassel has swum 50 metres freestyle, the rest of us have barely even rolled over and slapped the snooze button on our alarms.
Two or three mornings a week Cassel wakes up at 4.45 and heads from Neville to the pool, where the 14 year old puts in two hours of training before heading to school.
On the days when she doesn't get there in the morning she will put in an equal amount of time in the afternoon, notching up 10 hours of swimming every week.
The result of all that hard work is now starting to pay dividends with her cracking the 30 second mark with a time of 29.86 seconds in the 50 metres freestyle during the State Age Championships trials in Parkes in November.
"I really enjoy the competitive side of the racing and to see how much better I've got,' she said.
"Now that I've cracked my 30 seconds I know that I can get better and better."
That determination resulted in a further reduction of her time to 29.58 seconds during the 50 metres freestyle at Homebush on December 11.
Unfortunately her quest to crack 30 seconds for the butterfly didn't quite come off on Wednesday at Homebush but her main goal is to get the national time to swim at the Gold Coast in April.
"I have to take another second and a bit off my time by then because I turn 15 a few days before," she said.
