From the moment Michael Handcock drags the boxes of lights and inflatables out of his Napier Street garage to the time he's completely satisfied with each light's placement, it takes at least a month.
As most Blayney locals will know too, he's been doing it for over 20 years.
"It all started when my son Matt got to about three and he was asking me about Santa," he said. "Well I said Santa always came first to the house with the most lights, and we've been doing it ever since."
Mr Handcock though has had troubles with a few lights hanging from a tree. "The wind tore through and ripped them apart," he said.
On the north side of town on Hill Street newcomer to the Christmas lights competition Clarissa Boyd has also been dealing with the elements.
"It's really exposed to the southerly winds up here," she said.
"I've had lights lifted onto the roof and if it rains I have to leave the inflatables up so because if they fill with water it's a lot more work to reinflate them."
It also takes weeks for Ms Boyd to set up her garden, especially a new one that she has never worked in before. "I had to do a drawing to work out where it was all going."
Voting for the People's Choice will be conducted online with prizes awarded to those who have the most votes.
Voting will be open from Wednesday, December 14 to noon Tuesday, December 20.
For more details head to https://www.blayney.nsw.gov.au/news/featured-topics/bright-lights-of-blayney-shire
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.