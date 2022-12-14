Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Cadia Road re-opens as work continues on shire's roads and bridges

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated December 14 2022 - 3:56pm, first published 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The roads around the shire have taken a pounding from the extreme weather events in recent times with many roads still closed to through traffic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.