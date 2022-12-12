Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Christmas twilight shopping in Blayney a success

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated December 12 2022 - 5:50pm, first published 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With over 23 stalls lining the streets and inside the Platform Arts Hub and 300 people counted just at the railway station, the Blayney Twilight Shopping event has been deemed a success by shoppers and stallholders alike.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.