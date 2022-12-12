With over 23 stalls lining the streets and inside the Platform Arts Hub and 300 people counted just at the railway station, the Blayney Twilight Shopping event has been deemed a success by shoppers and stallholders alike.
Blayney Shire Council's manager of tourism and communications Megan Rodd said that it was a very successful event which was greatly supported by the local community.
"This year included more attractions for the kids with activities like the jumping castle and face painting," she said.
"We look forward to continuing to grow the event and make it a highlight in the Blayney events calendar."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
