Dr Joel and the team had a wonderful day out with the staff and students at Carcoar and Spring Terrace Public Schools.
Iberdrola staff were inspired to see the next generation embracing the science of air and the power of wind energy.
Iberdrola would like to extend a big thank you to the schools near Flyers Creek Wind Farm for the warm welcome.
The staff had as much fun as the school kids.
Dr Joel and the Iberdrola schools team will return to town in 2023 and would be happy to run the workshop at other local schools.
Please email flyerscreek@iberdrola.com.au for more information.
